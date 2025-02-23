TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Richie Saunders scored 23 points, including two free throws with 3.2 seconds left, to give BYU a 96-95 win at No. 19 Arizona on Saturday night.

It was the Cougars’ fourth win in a row and second consecutive over a ranked opponent, following a 91-57 victory over No. 23 Kansas on Tuesday.

Saunders was 8 of 10 from the field and hit 3 of 4 3-pointers as BYU (19-8, 10-6 Big 12) shot 55.4% and made 14 of 31 from 3-point range. Egor Demin added 13 points and eight assists for the Cougars.

Arizona (18-9, 12-4) got 27 points from Caleb Love, including two free throws with 13 seconds left to put the Wildcats up 95-94. He was one of five players in double figures for Arizona, which shot 54.2% and was 10 of 22 from 3-point range.

BYU led 47-44 at halftime thanks to 54.5% shooting, with Saunders scoring 14 points. Arizona, which shot 50% in the first half, made its first eight shots out of the break but couldn’t build more than a 2-point lead.

Takeaways

BYU: The Cougars improved to 8-0 this season when making at least 14 3-pointers. They were 10 of 34 against Arizona in their 85-74 loss on Feb. 4.

Arizona: The Wildcats assisted on 23 of 32 made field goals, the 10th time this season they’ve had at least 20 assists.

Key moment

Saunders faked a 3-pointer from the corner and then drove the baseline for a reverse layup to put BYU up 94-90 with 41.8 seconds left.

Key stat

BYU scored 22 points off 14 Arizona turnovers, compared to 10 for the Wildcats on nine takeaways. The Cougars turned it over twice in the second half.



Up next

BYU visits Arizona State and Arizona plays host to Utah on Wednesday night.

___

