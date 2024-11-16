BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — Shedeur Sanders overcame a shaky start to throw three touchdown passes, LaJohntay Wester returned a punt 76 yards for a score and No. 18 Colorado pulled away late to beat Utah 49-24 on Saturday.

Winners of four straight, the Buffaloes (8-2, 6-1 Big 12, No. 17 CFP ) remain in the driver's seat for an appearance in the conference title game and possibly a spot in the College Football Playoff.

Sanders threw an interception on his first pass of the game and later lost a fumble. But he settled down and finished 30 of 41 for 340 yards. He connected twice on TD passes with Will Sheppard. Sanders has thrown 27 TD passes, one away from matching the single-season school record set by Sefo Liufau in 2014.

Leading 35-16 early in the fourth quarter, the Buffaloes saw the Utes stage a late rally to make things interesting down the stretch. The comeback was thwarted by D.J. McKinney's interception and then a sack from Shilo Sanders that resulted in a fumble that Colorado recovered.

Two-way standout and Heisman hopeful Travis Hunter stood out in his glittery gold cleats — and with an incredible 28-yard catch between two Utah defenders on fourth-and-8. He also had a 5-yard score with 2:22 remaining on a reverse to seal the win.

On defense, Hunter picked off a pass but also was beaten by receiver Dorian Singer for a 40-yard score. It's the first TD pass caught on Hunter this season.

The Utes (4-6, 1-6) dropped their sixth straight game behind an offense that sputtered early. They were limited to three field goals by Cole Becker before Isaac Wilson connected with Singer. Wilson later hit Caleb Lohner — and converted a two-point conversion — to make it 35-24 with 8:34 remaining.

Turning 100

Among the guests for Fox's “Big Noon Kickoff” was Peggy Coppom, the Buffaloes' super-fan who turns 100 on Tuesday. The crowd of 54,646 — fourth-largest in school history — sang her happy birthday in the fourth quarter.

The takeaway

Utah: At 4-6, the Utes' streak of 10 straight winning seasons is in jeopardy.

Colorado: The ground game found some traction. Isaiah Augustave had a 37-yard TD run, the longest rush for a score by a Colorado player since 2018.

Poll implications

The Buffaloes haven’t been ranked better than 18th in the AP poll since the 2016 season.

Up next

Utah: Host Iowa State next Saturday.

Colorado: At Kansas next Saturday.