South Carolina faces Notre Dame in Paris to kick off NCAA WBB regular season on TSN

The 2023-24 NCAA women’s basketball regular season kicks off on Monday with the South Carolina Gamecocks taking on the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Halle Georges Carpentier Arena in Paris, France.

Watch South Carolina take on Notre Dame as the NCAA women's basketball regular season gets underway LIVE Monday at 1 p.m. ET/10 a.m. PT on TSN4/5 and streaming on TSN.ca and the TSN App.

South Carolina is ranked No. 6 heading into the season after making it to the Final Four in last season’s tournament before falling 77-73 to Iowa, a Hawkeyes team led by a dominant 41-point performance from Caitlin Clark.

Head coach Dawn Staley’s team looks a lot different heading into this season. She had five players drafted to the WNBA last season in Aliyah Boston, Laeticia Amihere, Zia Cooke, Brea Beal and Victaria Saxton with all but Beal making the final rosters of their respective teams.

The Gamecocks welcomed guard Te-Hina PaoPao through transfer portal in the off-season after three years at Oregon. The senior averaged 13.1 points, 4.2 rebounds and 3.3 assists in 35 games last season for the Ducks. South Carolina will also be leaning heavily on centre Kamilla Cardoso this season, who averaged 9.8 points and 8.5 rebounds as a junior in 2022-23.

South Carolina went 16-0 against SEC opponents last season.

For No. 10-ranked Notre Dame, they made it the Sweet Sixteen round of March Madness before bowing out to Maryland 76-59.

The Fighting Irish will be without All-American Olivia Miles to start the season as she continues to recover from a knee injury that ended her season in March.

Freshman Hannah Hidalgo will be making her NCAA debut and made an impression in the preseason, scoring 23 points, seven assists and six rebounds with five steals against Purdue Northwest in a 110-48 win.

Notre Dame held a 15-3 record against ACC teams in 2022-23.