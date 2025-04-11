MiLaysia Fulwiley is entering the transfer portal, The Greenville News's Lulu Kesin reports.

The stunning move comes after the guard's sophomore season at South Carolina.

Fulwiley, 19, is from Columbia and was attending her hometown school.

She appeared in 39 games this past season for the Gamecocks, all coming off of the bench, and was named the SEC Sixth Woman of the Year.

Fulwiley averaged 11.7 points on .426 shooting, 2.8 rebounds and 2.0 assists in 18.9 minutes a night.

After having won a National Championship in her freshman season in 2024, the Gamecocks fell 82-59 to Connecticut in last week's title game.

The transfer window is set to close on Apr. 22, but a player who has entered can still withdraw from it after that date.