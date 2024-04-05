South Carolina centre Kamilla Cardoso has returned for the third quarter after going to the locker room late in the second half with an apparent leg injury suffered during Friday's Final Four matchup against NC State.

Cardoso had 16 points on 7-of-9 shooting to go along with seven rebounds before initially departing.

The Gamecocks led the Wolfpack 32-31 at halftime with a trip to the NCAA Women's Tournament final on the line. Teammate Raven Johnson said she expected Cardoso to return in the second half during an interview on-court with ESPN's Holly Rowe at the end of the second quarter. She took warmup with her team and started the third in her normal spot at centre.

Cardoso averaged 14.1 points and 9.4 rebounds during the season for Dawn Staley's side as they look to finish off a 36-0 season with a national championship.

The 6-foot-7 Cardoso is expected to be among the top picks in the 2024 WNBA Draft.