Less than a week after the firing of Troy Taylor, Stanford has a new head coach.

ESPN's Pete Thamel reports the Cardinal is hiring Frank Reich as interim coach for 2025.

Thamel notes that both sides consider this to be a one-year agreement and Stanford will look for a permanent head coach in time for the 2026 season.

A native of Freeport, NY, the job will mark Reich's first in the collegiate ranks. Reich has a 41-43-1 mark over six NFL seasons as head coach of the Indianapolis Colts and the Carolina Panthers. He last coached with the Panthers in 2023, fired after a 1-10 start to the season.

Reich also served as the offensive coordinator of the Philadelphia Eagles and San Diego Chargers.

As a player, Reich was the 57th overall pick of the 1985 NFL Draft out of Maryland by the Buffalo Bills.

A quarterback, Reich would go on to appear in 118 games, with 20 starts, over 13 seasons with the Bills, Panthers, New York Jets and Detroit Lions.

Most famously, Reich helped the Bills overturn a 35-3 deficit en route to a 41-38 overtime win over the Houston Oilers in a 1993 AFC wild-card game.

Taylor was fired last week after two seasons after multiple third-party investigations uncovered a pattern of inappropriate behaviour with his subordinates.

The Cardinal finished last season at 3-9, and 2-6 in conference play, in their first season in the ACC.