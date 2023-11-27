Mike Elko is headed back to College Station.

Texas A&M officially named the man who served as the Aggies' defensive coordinator from 2018 to 2011 as the team's new head coach on Monday.

One of the best leaders and coaches in college football has been named the next head football coach at Texas A&M.



Welcome back to Aggieland, @CoachMikeElko!



🔗 » https://t.co/ARPmQHOTX1 | #GigEm pic.twitter.com/x89fVDfnzw — Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) November 27, 2023

Elko, 46, spent the past two seasons as head coach of Duke.

"Coach Mike Elko is one of the best leaders and coaches in college football and has had high-level success at each stop of his career," TAMU athletic director Ross Bjork said in a statement. "He is known amongst coaching circles as one of the best defensive minds in the country and has shown his ability to lead and turn around a program as a Power 5 head coach."

In his two seasons with the Blue Devils, the South Brunswick, NJ native posted a mark of 16-9 including 7-5 this past season.

Before arriving at TAMU, Elko also spent time on coaching staffs at Bowling Green, Wake Forest and Notre Dame where he was defensive coordinator in 2017.

"We are fortunate to attract a head coach of his character, coaching acumen, recruiting experience in the SEC, winning formula, ability to develop players to their full potential and a love and familiarity with Aggieland and our University, which makes him a perfect match," Bjork said. "We are excited to welcome Coach Elko and his family back to Aggieland and we cannot wait to get started."

Elko succeeds Jimbo Fisher, who was fired by the team earlier this month in the midst of his sixth season.

The Aggies finished their season at 7-5, including a 4-4 mark in SEC play.