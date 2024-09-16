No. 1. Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian said Monday that quarterback Quinn Ewers is considered day-to-day with an abdominal injury picked up in Saturday's win over UT-San Antonio.

Ewers, 21, is now questionable for Saturday's game against Louisiana-Monroe.

Arch Manning, who starred in Ewers' absence in the 56-7 win over the Roadrunners, is expected to get the start.

Ewers left in the second quarter of Saturday's game after taking a hard hit. At the time of his exit, Ewers had thrown for 185 yards on 14-for-16 passing with two touchdowns and an interception.

In his stead, Manning came in and threw for 223 yards on 9-for-12 passing and four TDs.

For his efforts, Manning was named SEC co-Freshman of the Week.

For the first time since 2008, Texas (3-0) is the number-one ranked team in the country.