Texas will begin its first season in the SEC without a major force in its backfield.

Projected starting running back C.J. Baxter Jr. is expected to miss the entire season after tearing his LCL/PCL in practice on Tuesday, Yahoo!'s Anwar Richardson reports.

Baxter is expected to undergo surgery with a six-to-nine-month recovery time.

A five-star prospect out of Orlando, Baxter was expected to be the Longhorns' starter last season, but picked up a rib injury in their season opener allowing for Jonathon Brooks to claim the job. Following a season-ending knee injury to Brooks, Baxter once again assumed the job.

In 13 games last season, including six starts, the 19-year-old Baxter rushed for 659 yards on 138 carries with five touchdowns.

Steve Sarkisian's Longhorns open up their season on Aug. 31 against Colorado State before a visit to Michigan on Sept. 7 in a marquee matchup against the defending National Champions.