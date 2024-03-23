Top seed Houston has easy start to March Madness, pounds Longwood

MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- — LJ Cryer and Damian Dunn scored 17 points each as top-seeded Houston built an easy double-digit lead and pounded 16 seed Longwood 86-46 in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday night.

Coach Kelvin Sampson's Cougars (31-4) lived up to their reputation for smothering defense. They led 10-0 less than four minutes into the game and held the Lancers (21-14) to 16 points on 26.3% shooting in the first half.

Emanuel Sharp added 13 points and Jamal Shead finished with 11 points and nine assists for Houston, which will face Texas A&M on Sunday in the second round of the South Region.

Johnathan Massie led Longwood, the Big South Conference champion, with 10 points.