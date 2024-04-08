UConn edging Purdue at half in National Championship Game

UConn leads Purdue 36-30 after the first half in the men's basketball NCAA championship game on Monday night.

Tristan Newton leads the way offensively for UConn with 11 points while Cam Spencer Hassan Diarra and Donovan Clingan each added seven.

Toronto's Zach Edey is keeping Purdue within striking distance recording 16 points while adding five rebounds and two blocks.

Edey is the reigning Wooden Award winner from last season and is one of five finalists for the award this season.

UConn is looking for their sixth national championship and are trying to become the first back-to-back winner since the Florida Gators in 2006 and 2007.

A win on Monday will move UConn into a tie with North Carolina for the third most championships in the tournament's history.

Purdue is in their first national championship game since 1969 and are looking for their first title.