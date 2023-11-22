UConn guard Azzi Fudd will miss the remainder of the 2023-24 after suffering an ACL tear and medial meniscal tear in her right knee.

NEWS: Azzi Fudd will miss the remainder of the 2023-24 season. — UConn Women’s Basketball (@UConnWBB) November 22, 2023

Fudd suffered the injury in practice on Nov. 14 and will have surgery at a later date.

The junior appeared in just two games this season, averaging 11 points, 2.5 rebounds and 2.5 assists.

"We're all just so upset for Azzi," said head coach Geno Auriemma in a statement. "She worked hard to be healthy for this season, and it's unfortunate when you put in a lot of hard work and have a setback like this. Azzi loves the game and works tirelessly.

"I'm confident she'll rehab with the same work ethic and come back better than ever. We'll obviously miss her presence on the court, but Azzi will continue to be a great teammate and important part of this team this season. Our program will support Azzi through her recovery however we can."