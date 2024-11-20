STORRS, Conn. -- Geno Auriemma's coaching career at UConn has already been defined by unparalleled feats. Eleven national titles. Twenty-three Final Four berths, including 15 in the last 16 years. Separate win streaks of 98 and 111 games.

And on Wednesday, in front of 60-plus former players and a sellout home crowd at Gampel Pavilion, Auriemma ascended yet another mountaintop when his Huskies routed Fairleigh Dickinson 85-41 to make him the winningest coach in NCAA history.

Auriemma broke a tie he held since Friday with legendary Stanford coach Tara VanDerveer, who retired in April. His 1,217 wins are the most in NCAA history, women's or men's, for any division.

The game doubled as a celebration for Auriemma and longtime associate head coach Chris Dailey's 40th season in Storrs. Red T-shirts and lighting adorned Gampel for the duo's ruby anniversary. A fan fest with a goat petting zoo was held near the arena. Three different Auriemma- and Dailey-themed ice cream specials were sold at the school's Dairy Bar. Program legends Diana Taurasi, Sue Bird and Maya Moore returned to their old stomping grounds to pay tribute to the coaching pair.

The festivities weren't merely a celebration of Auriemma and Dailey's longevity, but also of their unparalleled excellence spanning generations. Even when the program wasn't rattling off national championships, UConn was simply dominant: Auriemma's .882 win percentage is an NCAA record. Half of his 162 losses came before his first championship in 1995.

It's surreal to Auriemma, who turned 70 in March, that he's still coaching at all. So, too, is what he's managed to do in Storrs. When he took the job in 1985, he thought he'd be at UConn for four years. Try four, 10 times over. And that's what makes Wednesday even more special: Unlike VanDerveer and former Duke men's basketball coach Mike Krzyzewski -- the only other coaches to reach the 1,200 win mark -- Auriemma has spent his entire head-coaching career at one school.

"At the beginning we really just had our vision and each other to say, 'This is what we're going to do,'" Dailey said Tuesday. "And we were able to convince enough people to believe that same dream. And eventually, 40 years later, a lot more has happened than what we ever thought would have."

The last four years have been particularly trying for Auriemma. The COVID-19 pandemic took a toll, as did the program's seemingly constant stream of injuries. During the 2022-23 season, he also dealt with health issues and grieved the death of his mother. Auriemma felt the urge to step away multiple times over the past few seasons, but never pulled the trigger.

"Whatever the pull is," he said Tuesday, "it's still there."

He'll be the "happiest guy in the world" whenever he does decide to retire. But for now, he's exactly where he belongs.

"As long as I'm here and I walk in this building and I see the players here and I see the people that work in my little world and how we all kind of motivate each other," Auriemma said, "there's no other place I would want to be."