Undermanned Florida State looking to finish off perfect season against Georgia in Orange Bowl

If Florida State is looking for revenge after being left out of the College Football Playoff, it likely won’t be coming against Georgia in the Orange Bowl.

By now, you’re familiar with how things went down. The Seminoles rallied after quarterback Jordan Travis broke his leg in November, finishing undefeated and beating Louisville in the ACC Championship, seemingly enough to punch their ticket to the postseason. But the CFP committee ruled otherwise, opting to send Texas and Alabama to fill out the four-team bracket, leaving Florida State as the only undefeated team from a Power Five conference to be left out since the current format was introduced in 2014.

Travis won’t play against Georgia, and neither will wide receiver Keon Coleman and defensive end Jared Verse, who both opted out to preserve their status as likely first round picks in April’s NFL Draft. Running back Trey Benson, who rushed for 905 yards and 14 touchdowns, will be inactive, as well as wide receiver Johnny Wilson and tight end Jaheim Bell, who finished second and third to Coleman in receiving yards this season.

In all, more than 20 scholarship players will be sitting out for Florida State.

“It’s about the players that are here, the work they put in,” head coach Mike Norvell said this week.

“The last month has been really challenging, coming off a championship game,” he added. “Guys having to make tough decisions. The guys that are here, I know we’re excited about it.”

Travis’ backup, Tate Rodemaker, is amongst those that aren’t with the team, after entering his name in the transfer portal on Monday. That means true freshman Brock Glenn will get his second start, after completing 8-of-21 passes for just 55 yards and getting sacked four times in the Seminoles’ 16-6 win over Louisville.

Florida State does have a notable addition this week in quarterback Luke Kromenhoek, a four-star recruit that is able to practice with the team but isn’t eligible to play. Kromenhoek is the highest-rated quarterback to join the Seminoles since Jameis Winston, who won the Heisman Trophy and as a true freshman while leading Florida State to the national championship in 2013.

The Seminoles are also active in the transfer portal, having hosted Cameron Ward, who passed for 3,735 yards and 25 touchdowns this season at Washington State, and DJ Uiagalelei, who led Oregon State to eight wins and a bowl berth. Ward is close to making a decision, having visited Florida State and Miami, and Uiagalelei is reportedly on the fence between transferring or entering the draft.

But first, the meeting with the two-time defending champs.

The Orange Bowl is a revenge game of sorts for Georgia as well, following its 27-24 loss to Alabama in the SEC Championship – the Bulldogs’ first loss in two years.

Georgia is fielding the bulk of its regular lineup, aside from tight end Brock Bowers, who is still feeling the effect of the high ankle sprain he suffered in October. Carson Beck, who has thrown for 3,738 yards and 22 touchdowns in his first season as the Bulldogs’ starting quarterback, will be active, as will running backs Daijun Edwards and Kendall Milton, who have a combined 22 rushing touchdowns.

This is Georgia’s 27th straight bowl appearance – a stretch that includes its last matchup against Florida State, a 26-13 win in the Sugar Bowl in 2002.