Unheralded N.C. State aiming to end South Carolina’s perfect season in women’s Final Four

CLEVELAND (AP) — During a tour of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame on their first night in town, several North Carolina State players picked up instruments and began jamming like a garage band.

The Wolfpack’s coach pitched in with vocals on a couple songs.

“When you’ve got a voice like this,” Wes Moore said playfully in his Southern-fried drawl, “you really want to stick with your strength, you know?”

On Friday night, Moore, who loves to sing his version of “My Girl” to loosen up his players before practice, is hoping they can hit all the right notes in a matchup against unbeaten South Carolina (36-0).

It’s going to be a tall order for N.C. State, making its first appearance in the women’s Final Four since 1998. But the Wolfpack have already knocked off a No. 1 seed (Texas) and No. 2 (Stanford) in this NCAA Tournament and also have some history on their side.

The Gamecocks have won 60 straight home games, with their last loss coming in 2020 against N.C. State.

Moore knows what his squad is up against. He doesn’t need any Las Vegas oddsmakers to remind him of the daunting challenge.

“I can read the ticker,” said Moore, who just missed the Final Four two years ago, losing to UConn in double overtime in the Elite Eight. “They’re not worrying about hurting my feelings. Stanford and Texas, I think our chances of winning were 20-something percent. And now we’re maybe in the teens, if that, odds to win it.

“I also saw the odds of us winning a national championship are below 1 percent. But, hey, I’m that ‘Dumb and Dumber’ guy — so you say there’s a chance?”

It’s that kind of self-deprecating humor that has endeared Moore to his team and N.C. State’s fans. The 66-year-old has restored pride in the program, taking it to five Sweet 16s since 2018 and two Elite Eights in the last three seasons.

And he’s done it while keeping Kay Yow, the celebrated N.C. State coach who died in 2009 following a decades-long battle with breast cancer, as his guiding star.

Moore was overcome with emotion Thursday when asked about Yow’s legacy, influence and impact.

“You know, just hard to describe what she means in the state of North Carolina,” Moore said, choking back tears and pausing to get his composure. “It was more than basketball. And even now, in her passing, look at what she’s doing. I mean, the Kay Yow Foundation is doing so much for cancer research and treatment and helping people.

“She was such an unbelievable person. And that, of course, sometimes is hard to take because I know I’m not near the person she was. She’s a legend. It’s awesome to be here and follow in her. It’s her program.”

N.C. State is no stranger to March Madness. It was the shocking upset by the Jim Valvano-coached men’s team in the 1983 title game over Houston’s Phi Slama Jama juggernaut that helped make the NCAA Tournament the spectacle it is today.

Moore knows his team will have to avoid turnovers, hit some big 3-pointers and play almost perfectly to shock the Gamecocks — a giant among this year’s field.

“I’ve gotten all the text messages about David and Goliath,” Moore said. “So, praise the Lord. Amen.”

“You can can look at it two ways,” he said. “Oh my gosh, why do we have to play them first game here? I look at it as that, man, there’s 356 teams that would give anything to have this opportunity.

“So let’s load up that stone and let it rip.”