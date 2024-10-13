VICTORIA — The Victoria Royals spotted the Wenatchee Wild an early 2-0 lead before turning on the jets and beating the visitors 6-3 in Western Hockey League action on Saturday at Save-On-Foods Memorial Arena.

Tanner Scott and Nate Misskey each scored twice for the Royals, who outshot the Wild 32-18.

Brayden Boehm and Nolan Stewart also scored for the Royals, who improved to 5-1-1-1.

Miles Cooper, Hayden Moore and Zane Saab scored for the Wild, who slipped to 3-3-2-0.

The Cougars went 2-for-5 on the power play, while the Wild were 2-for-7.

Elsewhere in the WHL:

---

TIGERS 5 GIANTS 2

MEDICINE HAT, Alta. — Oasiz Wiesblatt and Hunter St. Martin each scored twice and Andrew Basha had four assists as the Medicine Hat Tigers defeated the visiting Vancouver Giants 5-2.

Gavin McKenna also had a goal and three assists for the Tigers (4-4), who trailed 2-1 heading into the third period.

Tyson Zimmer and Adam Titlbach scored for the Giants (5-3), who g ave up three power-play goals in the third period, and four in the game.

The Tigers outshot the Giants 28-23.

---

OIL KINGS 5 REBELS 1

EDMONTON, Ont. — Gracyn Sawchyn had a goal and assist, and Ethan MacKenzie chipped in with two assists as the Edmonton Oil Kings defeated the visiting Red Deer Rebels 5-1.

Gavin Hodnett, Landon Hanson, Roan Woodward and Cole Miller also scored for the Oil Kings (2-3-0-1), who led 3-0 after the first period and 5-0 heading into the third.

Hunter Mayo scored for the Rebels (4-3-1-0), who were outshot 30-29.

---

HURRICANES 5 WHEAT KINGS 3

LETHBRIDGE, Alta. — Logan Wormald scored twice as the Lethbridge Hurricanes defeated the visiting Brandon Wheat Kings 5-3.

Cameron Norrie, Kooper Gizowski and Logan McCutcheon also scored for the Central Division-leading Hurricanes (5-1-1-0).

Nolan Flamand scored twice while Marcus Nguyen netted a single for the Wheat Kings (4-4-0-1).

---

BLADES 2 WARRIORS 0

SASKATOON, Sask. — Rowan Calvert's goal 47 seconds into the third period snapped a scoreless tie and lifted the Saskatoon Blades to a 2-0 win over the visiting Moose Jaw Warriors.

Ben Riche added an empty-net goal for the East Division-leading Blades (6-1-1-0), who got a 20-save shutout from Evan Gardner.

Jackson Unger stopped 30 of 31 shots in the Warriors' (3-4-1-0) net.

---

AMERICANS 5 BLAZERS 4 (OT)

KENNEWICK, Wash. — Jackson Smith scored 2:02 into overtime as the Tri-City Americans edged the visiting Kamloops Blazers 5-4.

Brandon Whynott, Nick Anisimovicz, Carter Savage and Gavin Garland also scored for the Americans (2-3-1-0).

Emmitt Finnie, Layton Feist, Harrison Brunicke and Oren Shtrom scored for the Blazers (2-4-1-0).

---

COUGARS 5 RAIDERS 4

PRINCE GEORGE, B.C. — Riley Heidt scored three goals as the Prince George Cougars edged the visiting Prince Albert Raiders 5-4.

Bauer Dumanski and Borya Valis also scored for the B.C. Division-leading Cougars (5-2-2-1).

Aiden Oiring, Doogan Pederson, Niall Crocker and Brayden Dube scored for the Raiders (1-4-2-0).

---

SILVERTIPS 6 BRONCOS 3

SWIFT CURRENT, Sask. — Carter Bear and Tyler MacKenzie each scored twice as the visiting Everett Silvertips beat the Swift Current Broncos 6-3.

Dominik Rymon and Eric Jamieson also scored for the U.S. Division-leading Silvertips (7-2).

Luke Mistelbacher, Ty Coupland and Brady Birnie scored for the Broncos (4-5).

---

THUNDERBIRDS 6 WINTERHAWKS 5

SEATTLE, Wash. — Kazden Mathies scored the game-winning goal at 15:09 of the third period as the Seattle Thunderbirds edged the visiting Portland Winterhawks 6-5.

Nathan Pilling and Mathies scored twice, while Simon Lovsin and Matej Pekar netted singles for the T-Birds (4-41-0).

Tyson Yaremko scored twice for the Winterhawks (6-3), while Diego Buttazzoni, Jordan Duguay and Tyson Jugnauth scored singles.

* This roundup was generated automatically with a CP-developed application.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 12, 2024.