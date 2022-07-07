Neco Williams is headed to Premier League newcomers Nottingham Forest.

BBC Sport's Mandeep Sanghera reports the club has agreed to a £17 million fee with Liverpool to sign the Wales defender.

Williams, 21, spent the second half of last season on loan with Fulham, helping with their promotion campaign.

A product of the Liverpool academy, Williams has made 13 league appearances across three seasons with the first team after making his senior debut during the 2019 League Cup campaign.

Internationally, Williams has been capped 21 times by Wales and was a member of the squad at the 2020 Euro.

Williams joins Nigeria forward Taiwo Awoniyi and England goalkeeper Dean Henderson, on loan from Manchester United, among Forest's summer arrivals.