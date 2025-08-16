Nelson Jr.’s playoff-record 39 points lift Surge to dramatic win in West Semis

The last of this year’s four CEBL conference finalists was confirmed once the dust settled at the Langley Events Centre on Saturday.

It was the Calgary Surge earning that slot after a hard-fought 105-103 win over the Vancouver Bandits in the West Semifinal, on the back of Jameer Nelson Jr.’s CEBL playoff record 39-point performance.

The import’s 14-of-23 showing from the field in “an incredible battle” as he described, was made even more impressive by the fact that he left the floor early with what appeared to be a lower-body injury before returning for the milestone outing.

“We’re spoiled with Jameer,” Surge head coach Caleb Canales said post-game. “He’s knocking on the door of the NBA, so we’re just going to keep enjoying him while we have him. He’s been phenomenal for us, an elite two-way player.”

Behind Nelson Jr. was Gilyard II, who finished with 29 points on a CEBL playoff record eight made triples as the Surge handed the Bandits their first loss this season after leading at the start of Target Score Time (previously 17-0).

Fans in Calgary have grown accustomed to such heroics from the pair, as Saturday’s showing came just two days after Nelson Jr. and Gilyard II combined for 54 points in the Surge’s Play-In win against the Stingers, and was the second game in a row they scored all of Calgary’s points in Target Score Time.

On the other side, Zach Copeland led Vancouver’s effort as he put up 30 points on 7-of-14 shooting from three and three steals. Meanwhile, captain Mitch Creek and Montreal native Tyrese Samuel chipped in 25 and 22 points, respectively.

“We hunted them down, got to a position to win the game,” Creek said after the loss. “We did our job … I’m beyond proud of this organization. It’s been an incredible season, we had so much fun. But it’s so heartbreaking.”

Entering, it was no secret that Calgary had a mental edge in the matchup after sweeping (3-0) Vancouver through the regular season. And when asked about it leading into the game, Bandits head coach and general manager Kyle Julius credited much of his team’s struggles in those games to an inability to limit the Surge’s dynamic guards from getting downhill.

A goal that appeared easier said than done early on Saturday, as Calgary’s backcourt was humming early. First, a Miller-Moore baseline drive and dish to Gilyard II above the break for a triple, followed by a Gilyard II drive and wrap-around pass to a cutting Nelson Jr. for two more and then a Gilyard II transition make from distance for good measure.

But just as it seemed Calgary was well on its way to figuring out Vancouver’s defensive strategy as the Surge held an early lead, the tides quickly changed on one play. The Bandits ran a fastbreak midway through the opening frame that not only ended with Creek finding Samuel on a dump-off pass for an easy slam, but also saw Nelson Jr. tweak something in his lower body.

The Defensive Player of the Year finalist hobbled to the Surge sideline and eventually the locker room. When he returned to the floor, what was once an 18-18 ball game had turned into a 26-18 Bandits lead. Vancouver’s charge went down as a 13-0 run as it ultimately carved out a 27-23 advantage after the first, led by Samuel’s eight points.

“It’s about going through situations,” Nelson Jr. explained of his squad’s poise throughout the night. “I feel like everyone on the floor has gone through situations like that … being consistent with what you know and you have to figure it out because no one else is going to help you do it.”

A short-lived lead, however, as Calgary flipped the script on what was once a nine-point first-half deficit into a 61-51 lead at the break. The Surge outscored the Bandits 35-22 in the second, including a 17-2 run powered primarily by none other than the dynamic duo of Nelson Jr. and Gilyard II, who scored seven and 12 points in the frame, respectively.

Also underscoring Calgary’s halftime lead was an uncharacteristically sloppy showing from Vancouver. The Bandits entered the matchup averaging the third fewest turnovers per game (13.7), but gave the ball away 11 times in the first half. Mistakes the Surge happily capitalized on with a barrage of transition triples — on 11-of-20 (55 per cent) — for a 21-1 edge for points from turnovers.

And although the Bandits' struggles handling the ball continued — 10 second-half turnovers — they were able to cool down the Surge coming out of the break. Vancouver outscored Calgary 23-17 in the third, cutting what was a deficit as large as 14 down to 78-74 headed into the fourth.

“We were sluggish walking around in the first half, but we came in the huddle at halftime and said, ‘we got this,’” Creek said of the Bandits' second-half effort. “We changed gears, we switched mentalities and (the Langley Events Centre) woke up because we woke up.”

The Bandits' momentum only continued from there as they used an 8-2 run early in the fourth to propel them to a 96-95 lead at the start of Target Score Time. Lost in the one-point advantage was a choice from Vancouver not to foul when they led by four a few possessions earlier, a decision Gilyard II made sure to make the most of as he hit a triple before the clocks stopped.

A moment that stood as indicative of how the game would end. A back-and-forth Target Score Time came down to one final play that put the ball in Gilyars II’s hands. The import was fouled by Kyle Mangas while attempting a triple, sending him to the line for the win.

After an official review — all foul calls that could result in game-winning free throws are automatically reviewed, as was the case with three previous fouls committed by Calgary — the on-court decision was upheld, and Gilyard II nailed all his attempts from the charity stripe, securing the Surge’s spot in the Western Conference Final.

“I love our team,” Canales said. “I absolutely loved our championship poise … that’s our standard, that’s our culture. The coaches are already preparing for Winnipeg. We need two more (wins).”