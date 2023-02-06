Does Kyrie trade create more demand for Raptors' available players?

Kyrie Irving is officially a member of the Dallas Mavericks.

The blockbuster trade between the Mavericks and Brooklyn Nets became official Monday night with Spencer Dinwiddie, Dorian Finney-Smith, a 2029 first-round pick and two second-round picks in 2027 and 2029 headed to the Nets in exchange for Irving and Markieff Morris.

Markieff Morris also heads to the Mavericks with trade call complete tonight. https://t.co/NR8D81SYuQ — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 6, 2023

Before the trade became official, the Nets inquired about the possibility of flipping Spencer Dinwiddie and draft capital to the Toronto Raptors in exchange for point guard Fred VanVleet as part of a three-team trade, according to NBA reporter Marc Stein.

Among the possibilities for expanding the Kyrie Irving-to-Dallas trade before this evening's scheduled trade call: League sources say that Brooklyn has explored the feasibility of packaging Spencer Dinwiddie and draft capital to Toronto in an attempt to acquire Fred VanVleet. https://t.co/L6kg8rNmoy — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) February 6, 2023

Irving shocked the league last week after requesting a trade out of Brooklyn.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski notes that many conversations regarding trades are currently going through the Raptors.

Many conversations in the league are going through one team today: the Toronto Raptors. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 6, 2023

The 30-year-old Irving is averaging 27.1 points, 5.1 rebounds and 5.3 assists with a 48.6 per cent field goal percentage over 40 games in 2022-23, his fifth season with the Nets after two All-Star seasons with the Boston Celtics and six seasons with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

VanVleet, 28, is averaging 19.7 points, 4.5 rebounds and 6.5 assists over 46 games with the Raptors this season.

The NBA trade deadline is Thursday at 3pm et.