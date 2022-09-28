Belichick on Jones injury: 'What do I look like, a doctor?'

Belichick on Mac Jones injury: 'What do I look like, a doctor?'

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick offered very little to reporters on Wednesday inquiring about the health of starting quarterback Mac Jones.

Belichick, in his 23rd season with the Pats, repeatedly pushed back on questions about the leg injury, incurred during Sunday's loss to the Baltimore Ravens, that is expected to keep the second-year pivot out of multiple games. The six-time Super Bowl-winning head coach repeated multiple times that the team will be taking Jones's injury "day by day."

Asked if Jones has a "high-ankle sprain," Belichick laughed off the question.

“What do I look like, a doctor?” Belichick asked in response. “An orthopedic surgeon? Like, I don’t know. Talk to the medical experts.”

Belichick then suggested that an exact diagnosis was meaningless to him anyway.

“Day by day, we’ll evaluate him day – I mean, what difference does it mean to me?" Belichick said. "You think I’m going to read the MRI?”

The Patriots (1-2) are set to visit the Green Bay Packers (2-1) on Sunday afternoon. Brian Hoyer is expected to get the start at quarterback in Jones's absence.