The ankle sprain incurred by New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones in Sunday's loss to the Baltimore Ravens was "pretty severe," reports NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

While the hope is Jones will avoid surgery, he's expected to spend time on the sidelines and is unlikely play in Week 4 against the Green Bay Packers.

In his second season out of Alabama, Jones appeared to pick up the injury on the Pats' offensive final play in the 37-26 loss with 1:55 remaining in the fourth quarter. Jones finished his day Sunday with 321 yards on 22-for-32 passing with three interceptions.

This was the second time in three games that the 24-year-old Jacksonville native dealt with an injury, having also experienced back spasms in Week 1 against the Miami Dolphins.

Should Jones be unable to go against the Packers, veteran Brian Hoyer is likely to start in his stead.