The New England Patriots are signing wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster to a three-year deal worth $33M, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Smith-Schuster, 26, spent the 2022 season with the Kansas City Chiefs, when he caught a team-high seven passes for 53 yards in the Chiefs' 38-35 win over the Philadelphia Eagles in the Super Bowl.

The Long Beach, Calif., native played 16 games for the Chiefs in the regular season, hauling in 78 receptions for 933 yards and a trio of touchdowns.

Smith-Schuster was drafted by the Pittsburgh Steelers with the 62nd overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft. He played five seasons with the Black and Yellow (2017-21), earning Pro-Bowl honours in his sophomore season.

The former USC Trojan signed a one-year deal with the Chiefs following the 2021 season.

In 79 career games, Smith-Schuster has 401 receptions for 4,788 yards and 29 touchdowns.