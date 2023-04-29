KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The New England Patriots selected Canadian offensive lineman Sidy Sow in the fourth round of the NFL draft Saturday.

The Patriots took the six-foot-four, 329-pound Sow, of Bromont, Que., with the 15th pick of the round, No. 117 overall.

Sow, who played his college football at Eastern Michigan, became the third Canadian taken in the draft.

On Friday, the Atlanta Falcons took Syracuse offensive lineman Matthew Bergeron, of Victoriaville, Que., in the second round.

Then in the third round, the Philadelphia Eagles selected Illinois safety Sydney Brown, of London, Ont.

Sow started 13 games last season at Eastern Michigan, allowing just two sacks in 949 snaps.

He helped the Eagles finish first in the MAC in red-zone offence (93.9 per cent) and third-down percentage (44.9), and second in passing efficiency (137.9).

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 29, 2023.