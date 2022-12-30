Rick Westhead TSN Senior Correspondent Follow| Archive

The Honourable Hugh Fraser is a retired Ontario judge with nearly three decades of experience as a Justice in the Ontario Court of Justice. On Dec. 17, he was elected chair of Hockey Canada's interim nine-person board.

The interim board members were recommended by a nominating committee and were approved by Hockey Canada’s 13 provincial and territorial branches. They are scheduled to serve a one-year term.

A former Canadian sprinter who competed in the 200 metres event at the 1976 Summer Olympics in Montreal, Justice Fraser is currently an independent arbitrator with the United States Olympics and Paralympic Committee (USOPC) and the United States Anti-Doping Agency and also a commissioner with Athletics Canada.

Justice Fraser spoke with TSN Senior Correspondent Rick Westhead on Friday about the board’s plans for the coming months.

This interview has been edited for length and clarity.

TSN: What emotions have you felt observing the reporting on Hockey Canada over the past months?



Fraser: “This is a great game in its purest sense, and you don’t want to see anything that would tarnish that. I don’t jump to conclusions and it’s important to have all of the facts. But reading your work and that of other journalists, I’ve definitely felt sad. It has reminded me of what I experienced as a young lawyer involved with the Dubin Commission in the 1980s after Ben Johnson tested positive for steroids and of the cloud that began to hover over sport. It made you wonder where sport was going to go from there. It was not good. You project that further and ask, ‘Why would I want to get involved?’ There were sad days, but a lot of positives came out of the Dubin Commission and with Hockey Canada, there is opportunity to make some significant changes.”



TSN: What kind of changes?



Fraser: “Transparency is key. And accountability. Things are going to be done differently. There have been many recommendations made by former Justice Cromwell and implementing them is a priority. Another priority is the hiring of a CEO. In all likelihood we will use a search firm. We’re looking for someone to become CEO who shares our vision for a need for accountability and transparency and someone who understands the rules will be the same for everyone.”

TSN: I’ve seen Alpine Canada CEO Therese Brisson being mentioned in media reports as a leading candidate to become Hockey Canada’s CEO. How familiar are you with her and her background?



Fraser: “I have some familiarity of her through her hockey career. I have nothing else that I can say other than that there will be names sure floated out there. I don't think there'll be any shortage of highly qualified individuals.”

TSN: Former CEO Scott Smith has left Hockey Canada. But other members of his leadership team who have made critical decisions over the past years remain with the organization. Do you have the mandate to review the employment of Hockey Canada’s current leadership team?



Fraser: “Yes. Everything is on the table. Every aspect or facet of the organization is something we should and will be looking at. That would include the assessment of the senior staff.”

TSN: MPs who are members of the Standing Committee on Canadian Heritage received documents related to the severance package given to Smith. I’ve been told by Liberal MP Chris Bittle that Smith received a payment worth twice his annual salary. Is this accurate and is that fair?



Fraser: “I have not reviewed the settlement. As you can appreciate, I’m being briefed multiple times every day on important issues and reading, reading and doing more reading.”

TSN: Have you reviewed the independent report Hockey Canada commissioned about the allegations of sexual assault involving members of Canada’s 2018 World Juniors team?



Fraser: “No, I have not reviewed it. Hockey Canada has an independent panel, and that panel has the authority to issue suspensions or sanctions or recommendations. And it can release its decisions on those sanctions without Hockey Canada’s prior approval. I do not believe the independent report will be buried forever. I don’t see this is as a particular concern. I believe in due process and process here has to run its course.”



TSN: Hockey Canada remains one of the national sports organizations that refuses to make public the names of people who have been sanctioned. How can the public trust that the report on 2018 won’t be buried if this kind of information is kept secret?



Fraser: “This is an area that needs to change. There is more discussion now in the public about national registries [of banned participants]. We absolutely need to be transparent while following due process.”



TSN: There have been allegations made about Hockey Canada leadership spending thousands of dollars on expensive hotel suites, food and wine, and championship rings given to Hockey Canada board members and the heads of all of the provincial branches when Canada wins a tournament on home soil. Do you believe this kind of spending, if true, needs to change?



Fraser: “We will look into everything, including spending. We have a mandate to look at every aspect of the operation. As far as spending, I've always used the word reasonable. You have to look at an expense and one has to be reasonable.”



TSN: So, if Canada wins the World Juniors this year, will you accept a championship ring?



Fraser: “It may sound simplistic, but my philosophy is that with every decision we're going to make, we have to ask ourselves, is this the right thing to do? As far as rings, I would want to get more information. All of our decisions have to be made with integrity. All of our actions have to be held up to scrutiny. Our feet are going to be held to the fire. If we’re going to ask for accountability, it’s important we are held accountable.”



TSN: The federal government is auditing Hockey Canada’s finances back to 2016. Is that far enough? Should Hockey Canada’s new board be looking further into the past at how its leaders have spent the organization’s money? Or would you rather close the book on the past and only look to the future? What’s the better approach?

Fraser: “We have some excellent financial people on our board, people who may well want to have a deep dive into some of those aspects going back further. What I can say at this point is that we are a transitional board with a one-year mandate, and we have a lot of things to do in the 11 months we have left.”Fraser: “Hockey Canada’s independent nominating committee was clearly aware of all of our backgrounds and I’m sure this process was done properly. If there's a board discussion about something that may involve a board member or their partner and there could be a perceived conflict of interest, I would expect that board member would recuse themselves. That's not an uncommon situation.”