New Hockey Canada data details discrimination penalties Hockey Canada officials called 512 penalties during the 2021-22 season for discrimination-related offences, which the organization said in a report released Friday included insults related to race, religion, sexual orientation or gender identity, disabilities, and marital or family status.

Rick Westhead TSN Senior Correspondent Follow| Archive

Hockey Canada also said in its 16-page report that another 415 complaints were made during the season about alleged discrimination that a referee or other on-ice official did not hear. Of those, 75 resulted in suspensions.

“Hockey Canada recognizes that for all the good that the sport brings to individuals and communities, maltreatment does occur in hockey,” the report says. “By starting to name these manifestations of maltreatment, and enhancing dialogue around these, Hockey Canada and its members hope to break down the wall of silence around these unacceptable behaviours.

“Building on this work, Hockey Canada intends to progressively expand tracking and reporting efforts, with a view to publicly reporting on all instances of maltreatment, abuse and harassment by the 2023-24 season.”

The organization wrote that because the 2021-22 season represents the first year of such reporting, “it does not present a comprehensive representation of discrimination in hockey, nor does it report on other incidents of maltreatment, harassment or abuse, such as sexual violence.”

The report’s release comes more than two years after Hockey Canada said in response to TSN’s reporting on discrimination in minor hockey that it would develop an incident-tracking system to begin tallying reported incidents of racism, bullying and harassment.

Hockey Canada said in its report that penalties for discrimination in minor, women’s and senior hockey result in an indefinite suspension pending a hearing, with a minimum of a five-game suspension. Starting in the 2022-23 season, junior hockey will also be subject to the same minimum five-game suspension, Hockey Canada said.

Of the 512 penalties for verbal discrimination, which contravenes Hockey Canada’s Rule 11.4, 152 were called in the Ontario Hockey Federation, followed by 81 by Hockey Alberta game officials and 71 in Hockey Eastern Ontario.

U18 leagues were responsible for 55 per cent of the discrimination penalties, followed by U15 leagues with 27 per cent.

Hockey Canada said 61 per cent of discrimination penalties were for offences related to sexual orientation or gender identity and 18 per cent were related to race. Ninety-nine per cent of discrimination penalties were assessed to male players.

Hockey Canada said there were also 415 allegations of discrimination in which referees or other officials did not hear or witness the alleged offences. Of those allegations, 37 per cent were considered unsubstantiated, 18 per cent led to suspensions, and 17 per cent resulted in written warnings.