The New Jersey Devils are acquiring forward Curtis Lazar from the Vancouver Canucks in exchange for a fourth-round pick in 2024.

Lazar was activated off the injured reserve list on Thursday. His last game for the Canucks came on Feb. 15 against the New York Rangers, where he scored and logged 5:49 minutes of ice time.

The 28-year-old Salmon Arm, B.C., native has three goals and five points in 45 games this season.

Lazar is in the first year of a three-year, $3 million deal he signed with the Canucks this past July.

He has also spent time with the Ottawa Senators, Calgary Flames, Buffalo Sabres and Boston Bruins during his nine-year NHL career.

The No. 17 overall pick in the 2013 NHL Draft, Lazar has 38 goals and 57 assists for 95 points in 449 career NHL games.