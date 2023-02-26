The New Jersey Devils have acquired forwards Timo Meier, Timur Ibragimov, defencemen Scott Harrington, Santeri Hatakka, goaltender Zachary Emond and a 2024 fifth-round pick from the San Jose Sharks in exchange for a 2023 conditional first-round pick, defencemen Shakir Mukhamadullin and Nikita Okhotiuk, forwards Andreas Johnsson and Fabian Zetterlund, a conditional 2024 second-round pick and a 2024 seventh-round selection.

The Sharks are retaining 50 per cent of Meier's salary for the 2022-23 season.

The 26-year-old has 31 goals and 21 assists in 57 games this season. In 451 career games, all with the Sharks, Meier has scored 154 goals and added 162 assists.

The Herisau, Switzerland, native was originally selected ninth overall by the club in the 2015 NHL Draft.

LeBrun also reports that there is no contract extension in place between Meier and the Devils as part of the deal.

Meier is set to become a restricted free agent after this season, as the four-year, $24 million deal ($6 million AAV) is set to expire.