The Calgary Flames have traded veteran forward Tyler Toffoli to the New Jersey Devils in exchange for forward Yegor Sharangovich and a third-round pick in the 2023 NHL Draft.

The 31-year-old Toffoli has been rumoured to be on the move for weeks after putting together a career season with the Flames, recording 34 goals and 39 assists for 73 points over 82 games. It was his first full season in Calgary after he was acquired from the Montreal Canadines last season.

Toffoli has one season remaining on a four-year, $17 million contract that has an average annual value of $4.25 million.

Sharangovich, a 25-year-old from Belarus, scored 13 goals and 17 assists over 75 games with the Devils in 2022-23, his third season in New Jersey. He scored 53 goals and 53 assists over 205 career games with the Devils after they selected him in the fifth round of the 2018 NHL Entry Draft.