New Jersey Devils forward Tomas Tatar was fined $5,000 by the NHL Department of Player Safety on Monday for high-sticking Carolina Hurricanes forward Sebastian Aho in Game 3 of their second-round series on Sunday.

The incident happened in the first period when Tatar swung his stick towards Aho in retaliation after a cross-check from Aho. Tatar was given a two-minute minor penalty on the play.

New Jersey’s Tomas Tatar has been fined $5,000, the maximum allowable under the CBA, for High-sticking against Carolina’s Sebastian Aho. — NHL Player Safety (@NHLPlayerSafety) May 8, 2023

Tatar, 32, has one goal over 10 playoff games this spring after recording 20 goals and 28 assists over 82 games during the regular season.

Aho, 25, has netted five goals and five assists over nine games this postseason. He had 36 goals and 31 assists over 75 games during the regular season.

New Jersey trails Carolina 2-1 in the best-of-seven series after winning Game 3, 8-4.