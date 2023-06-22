The New Jersey Devils have hired Travis Green as an associate coach Thursday, joining head coach Lindy Ruff's staff.

We have named Travis Green as an associate coach.



Welcome to the team, Coach!



📰: https://t.co/ZdUD0Zw6F7 pic.twitter.com/psaMqcZtwd — New Jersey Devils (@NJDevils) June 22, 2023

Green, 52, was head coach of the Vancouver Canucks from 2017-18 to 2021-22 with a 133-147-34 record. The Canucks made the playoffs once under Green. Before coaching in the NHL, Green was head coach for the American Hockey League's Utica Comets from 2013-17, advancing to the 2014-15 Calder Cup finals and winning 35 or more games in all four seasons.

He also took over as interim head coach of the Western Hockey League's Portland Winterhawks in 2012-13, leading them to a WHL championship title.

"Travis has a wealth of coaching experience from his time at the junior, AHL and NHL levels," said Ruff. "He is super excited about working with our team and I know his attention to detail within the game will have a positive impact. Travis's energy and engaging personality are great assets for our group, and a huge benefit when working with our players one-on-one.