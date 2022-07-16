The New Jersey Devils have acquired defenceman John Marino from the Pittsburgh Penguins in exchange for defenceman Ty Smith and a 2023 third-round pick.

Marino, 25, had one goal and 25 points in 81 games last season while averaging 20:38 TOI with the Penguins, his third with the team. In 189 career NHL games, he has 10 goals and 64 points.

A sixth-round pick (154th overall) by the Edmonton Oilers at the 2015 NHL Draft, Marino was dealt to Pittsburgh in July 2019.

He is entering the second season of a six-year, $26.4 million contract with an average annual value of $4.4 million.

"John is a competitive, highly mobile defenseman who strengthens our back end," Devils general manager Tom Fitzgerald said. "He takes pride in his game away from the puck and his puck management and ability to transition play will fit in nicely with our style and the strengths of our forward group. This is another move focused on improving our club today, while also providing certainty and stability for roster flexibility as we continue to build."

Smith, 22, was a first round pick (17th overall) by the Devils at the 2018 NHL Draft. He had five goals and 20 points in 66 games last season.

He is entering the final year of his three-year, entry-level contract.

In 114 career NHL games, he has seven goals and 43 points.