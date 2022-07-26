The New Jersey Devils announced a new deal for Jonas Siegenthaler on Tuesday.

The 25-year-old defenceman has agreed to a five-year, $17 million extension that will take the Zurich native through the 2027-2028 season.

Originally taken with the 57th overall pick of the 2015 NHL Entry Draft, Siegenthaler was acquired by the Devils from the Washington Capitals at the 2021 trade deadline.

He appeared in 70 games last season, scoring a goal and 13 assists over 20:34 of ice-time a night.

In 175 games over four seasons with the Caps and Devils, Siegenthaler has three goals and 24 assists.

Internationally, Siegenthaler has represented Switzerland on a number of occasions at various levels including three IIHF World Junior Hockey Championships and a pair of IIHF World Hockey Championships, most recently this past spring.