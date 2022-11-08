What caused Oilers' third period collapse against Devils?

The New Jersey Devils announced Tuesday that goaltender Mackenzie Blackwood will miss three-to-six weeks with a MCL sprain suffered last week against the Edmonton Oilers.

The Devils also updated the status for winger Ondrej Palat, who is now expected to miss eight-to-10 weeks after undergoing groin surgery.

Lindy Ruff provides update on #NJDevils Mackenzie Blackwood, to miss 3-6 weeks with MCL sprain to his knee. — Amanda Stein (@amandacstein) November 8, 2022

Blackwood left last Thursday's game against the Oilers in the second period with the injury. He stopped 16 of 18 shots before exiting.

The 25-year-old has a 4-2 record this season with a 2.79 goals-against average and a .880 save percentage.

He has a career record of 59-53-16 with a 2.93 GAA and .907 save percentage.

Palat had three goals in his first six games with the Devils before being injured on Oct. 24.

#NJDevils Ondrej Palat, who had groin surgery a week ago, to be out 8-10 weeks per Ruff. Adds he just saw him in the gym and Palat jokingly said he would argue with that timeline. — Amanda Stein (@amandacstein) November 8, 2022

The 31-year-old is in his first year of a five-year, $30 million contract he signed with the Devils as a free agent following a Stanley Cup Final loss as a member of the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Originally the 208th overall pick of the Lightning in 2011, Palat spent the last 10 seasons with the Lightning (2012-22), highlighted by back-to-back Stanley Cup titles in 2020 and 2021.