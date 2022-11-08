51m ago
Devils G Blackwood out 3-6 weeks; Palat out 8-10 weeks
The New Jersey Devils announced Tuesday that goaltender Mackenzie Blackwood will miss three-to-six weeks with a MCL sprain suffered last week against the Edmonton Oilers.
TSN.ca Staff
What caused Oilers' third period collapse against Devils?
The New Jersey Devils announced Tuesday that goaltender Mackenzie Blackwood will miss three-to-six weeks with a MCL sprain suffered last week against the Edmonton Oilers.
The Devils also updated the status for winger Ondrej Palat, who is now expected to miss eight-to-10 weeks after undergoing groin surgery.
Blackwood left last Thursday's game against the Oilers in the second period with the injury. He stopped 16 of 18 shots before exiting.
The 25-year-old has a 4-2 record this season with a 2.79 goals-against average and a .880 save percentage.
He has a career record of 59-53-16 with a 2.93 GAA and .907 save percentage.
Palat had three goals in his first six games with the Devils before being injured on Oct. 24.
The 31-year-old is in his first year of a five-year, $30 million contract he signed with the Devils as a free agent following a Stanley Cup Final loss as a member of the Tampa Bay Lightning.
Originally the 208th overall pick of the Lightning in 2011, Palat spent the last 10 seasons with the Lightning (2012-22), highlighted by back-to-back Stanley Cup titles in 2020 and 2021.