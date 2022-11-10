The New Jersey Devils have named Martin Brodeur as executive vice president of hockey operations and he has signed a multi-year contract extension to remain with the club.

Brodeur served as an advisor to hockey operations and a liaison to the business side since January 2020 and from 2018-20, he was executive vice president of business development for the Devils.

"Marty has been a tremendous resource to me in my time as General Manager with his experience, input, foresight, and relationships throughout the hockey world," said Devils general manager Tom Fitzgerald. "It makes sense to formalize and give clarity to his roles and responsibilities within the organization. I am excited that he has committed to staying with us, as we all work to continue to return New Jersey to the levels of success that Marty reached here as a player."

"Working with Tom's group for the past few years, I have seen firsthand what he and our Managing Partners, David Blitzer and Josh Harris are building," said Brodeur. "I've been fortunate to help them in that time, as we move in the right direction toward consistent, sustained success. This decision allows me to commit all my time to the hockey side and focus on achieving the ultimate goal for our players, tremendous fans and entire organization."

The 50-year-old was named to the Hockey Hall of Fame in 2018 after an illustrious career, primarily with the Devils, that included three Stanley Cups, four Vezina trophies, five William M. Jennings trophies and two Olympic gold medals. He has the NHL records in regular season wins (691), single season wins (48), overtime wins (69) and games played (1,266).