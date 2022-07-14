According to TSN Hockey Insider Chris Johnston, the New Jersey Devils and UFA forward Ondrej Palat are nearing a five-year deal that is expected to carry an AAV of $6 million.

Johnston notes that some details on the deal are still being finalized.

Hearing Ondrej Palat's five-year deal with the #NJDevils is expected to carry a $6M AAV.



Some details are still being finalized, though. — Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) July 14, 2022

The 31-year-old scored 18 goals and had 49 points in 77 games last season with the Tampa Bay Lightning.

A seventh-round pick (208th overall) at the 2011 NHL Draft by Tampa Bay, Palat has won back-to-back Stanley Cup championships (2020, 2021) with the Lightning. He won a Calder Cup championship with the Norfolk Admirals in 2012 and was named to the NHL All-Rookie Team in 2014.

He is coming off a five-year, $26.5 million contract with an average annual value of $5.3 million.

The Frydek-Mistek, Czech Republic native has 143 goals and 423 points in 628 career NHL games.