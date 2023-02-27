The New Jersey Devils have placed goaltender Mackenzie Blackwood on the injured-reserve list with a lower-body injury, it was announced Monday.

The move is retroactive to Feb. 21.

#NEWS: Mackenzie Blackwood has been placed on IR (lower body), retroactive to 2/21. pic.twitter.com/TdQZSfnEnN — New Jersey Devils (@NJDevils) February 27, 2023

Blackwood, 26, tweaked something in practice last week according to head coach Lindy Ruff and has not played since. He went on IR earlier this season with a sprained MCL but the team did not say if his current issue is related to his past injury.

The Thunder Bay, Ont., native has a 3.04 goals-against average and a .900 save percentage in 17 games so far this season, his fifth with the club.

The Devils enter play Monday at 39-15-5 for 83 points in 59 games, good for second place in the Metropolitan Division.