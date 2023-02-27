1h ago
Devils place G Blackwood on IR
The New Jersey Devils have placed goaltender Mackenzie Blackwood on the injured-reserve list with a lower-body injury, it was announced Monday. The move is retroactive to Feb. 21.
TSN.ca Staff
Devils acquire Meier from Sharks
The New Jersey Devils have placed goaltender Mackenzie Blackwood on the injured-reserve list with a lower-body injury, it was announced Monday.
The move is retroactive to Feb. 21.
#NEWS: Mackenzie Blackwood has been placed on IR (lower body), retroactive to 2/21. pic.twitter.com/TdQZSfnEnN— New Jersey Devils (@NJDevils) February 27, 2023
Blackwood, 26, tweaked something in practice last week according to head coach Lindy Ruff and has not played since. He went on IR earlier this season with a sprained MCL but the team did not say if his current issue is related to his past injury.
The Thunder Bay, Ont., native has a 3.04 goals-against average and a .900 save percentage in 17 games so far this season, his fifth with the club.
The Devils enter play Monday at 39-15-5 for 83 points in 59 games, good for second place in the Metropolitan Division.