The New Jersey Devils signed forward Jesper Bratt to an eight-year, $63 million contract on Thursday.

Bratt, who was scheduled for restricted free agency this summer, will carry a cap hit of $7.875 million under the new deal.

"It was always a priority to keep Jesper Bratt here long term and both parties are thrilled that a deal was completed," Devils general manager Tom Fitzgerald said. "I value and commend the commitment Jesper made to this organization. We believe that he is a special player and a key member of our core group of talent who will contribute towards the team's long-term success, and organizational goal of bringing the Stanley Cup back to New Jersey."

The 24-year-old is coming off a career season with the Devils, recording 32 goals and 73 points in 82 games.

He added a goal and six points in 12 playoff games before the Devils were eliminated by the Carolina Hurricanes in five games during the second round.

Bratt is coming off a one-year, $5.45 million deal he signed with the Devils in August of 2022.

Drafted 162nd overall by the Devils in the 2016 draft, Bratt has played his entire six-season career in New Jersey, recording 102 goals and 276 points in 389 games.

Bratt also represented Sweden at the 2019 IIHF World Championship in Slovakia where he had two assists in six games en route to a sixth-place finish.

Devils Off-Season Work Continues

Locking up Bratt was a key part of the Devils' off-season plans, but work remains for the franchise.

New Jersey still has seven restricted free agents including trade-deadline addition Time Meier. Of those seven, only defenceman Kevin Bahl is without arbitration rights.

The Devils traded pending unrestricted free agent defenceman Damon Severson in a sign-and-trade deal last week, receiving a third-round pick back as signed an eight-year, $50 million contract to join Columbus.

Four players remain slated to hit the open market as UFAs on July 1 in Erik Haula, Tomas Tatar, Miles Wood and Ryan Graves.