The New Jersey Devils released veteran defenceman Thomas Hickey from his professional tryout contract on Monday.

Hickey signed with the Devils on Sept. 13.

The 33-year-old spent the past nine seasons in the New York Islanders organization. He went without a point in two games with the Islanders last season, posting six goals and 18 points in 34 AHL games with the Bridgeport Islanders and Ontario Reign.

He was limited to just five games during the 2020-21 season due to injury and appeared in only 14 AHL games in 2019-20.

Selected fourth overall by the Los Angeles Kings in the 2007 NHL Draft, Hickey has 22 goals and 117 points in 456 career games, all with the Islanders.