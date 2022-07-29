The New Jersey Devils have hired Ryan McGill as an assistant coach, joining head coach Lindy Ruff and fellow assistants Andrew Brunette, Chris Taylor and Dave Rogalski.

The 53-year-old was most recently an assistant coach for the Vegas Golden Knights for five seasons, from 2017-18 through 2021-22. He helped Vegas reach the playoffs in four of the team's first five seasons, including the Stanley Cup Final in their inaugural season.

McGill was also previously an assistant coach with the Calgary Flames (2009-10 to 2010-11) and was the head coach for their American Hockey League affiliates in Quad City and Omaha for four seasons. He was also the head coach for two seasons with the Hartford Wolf Pack. He has coached in the Canadian Hockey League with the Kootenay Ice and Owen Sound Attack.

He played 151 games in the NHL split between the Chicago Blackhawks, Philadelphia Flyers and Edmonton Oilers.