The New Jersey Devils have signed defenceman Daniil Misyul to a two-year, entry-level deal that begins next season and takes him through 2024-25.

Misyul was New Jersey's third-round pick (No. 70 overall) in the 2019 NHL Draft.

The 22-year-old blueliner spent parts of five seasons in the Kontinental Hockey League with Lokomotiv Yaroslavl. He had zero goals and seven assists in 59 games last year.

A veteran of five KHL seasons, Misyul has eight goals and 16 assists in 184 career regular season games.

The Devils trail the Carolina Hurricanes 1-0 in their second-round Stanley Cup Playoff series.