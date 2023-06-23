The New Jersey Devils have signed forward Erik Haula to a three-year, $9.45 million contract with an average annual value of $3.15 million.

Haula, 32, played last season with the New Jersey Devils where he recorded 14 goals and 41 points in 80 games.

He also added four goals and six points in 12 playoff games before the Devils were eliminated by the Carolina Hurricanes in five games during the second round.

Drafted 182nd overall by the Minnesota Wild in the 2009 draft, Haula has 126 goals and 281 points in 614 career games split between the Wild, Vegas Golden Knights, Carolina Hurricanes, Florida Panthers, Nashville Predators, Boston Bruins, and Devils.

Haula is coming off a two-year, $4.75 million deal he signed with the Bruins in July of 2021.

The Pori, Finland native represented his country at the 2014 IIHF World Championship where he had an assist in six games to help Finland to a silver medal.

He also appeared in one game for Finland at the 2016 World Cup of Hockey en route to an eighth-place finish.