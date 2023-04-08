The New Jersey Devils signed 2021 fourth-overall pick Luke Hughes to a three-year, entry-level contract on Saturday.

Officially official. pic.twitter.com/AktmibQAjB — x - New Jersey Devils (@NJDevils) April 8, 2023

Hughes, a 19-year-old American defenceman, scored 10 goals and 38 assists over 39 games with the University of Michigan in 2022-23, his second season with the school.

He represented the United States at the 2022 and 2023 World Junior Championships, recording five goals and six assists over 12 total games. Hughes won bronze at the most recent tournament earlier this year in Halifax.

Luke is the younger brother to Devils superstar Jack Hughes, who was selected first-overall by New Jersey in 2019 and has tallied 42 goals with 53 assists over 75 games this season.

Luke and Jack will be the third set of brothers to play for the Devils franchise at the same time.