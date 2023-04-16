The New Jersey Devils signed goaltender Tyler Brennan to a three-year, entry-level contract on Sunday.

#NEWS: We have signed Tyler Brennan to a three-year, entry-level contract starting with the 2023-24 season.



📰: https://t.co/a3mnvzVKDy pic.twitter.com/pFRHH67II4 — x - New Jersey Devils (@NJDevils) April 16, 2023

Brennan, 19, was drafted 102nd overall by the Devils in the 2022 NHL Draft last June.

The 6-foot-4 goaltender played with the WHL's Prince George Cougars last season where he had a 21-10-3 record with a .898 save percentage and 2.86 goals-against average

Brennan also appeared in three games during the Cougars' 2023 WHL playoff run where he has a 1-1 record with a 2.98 goal-against average and .882 save percentage.

In parts of five seasons with the Cougars, Brennan has a 38-42-8 record with a .898 save percentage and 3.19 goals against average in 96 appearances.

The Winnipeg native also represented Canada at the IIHF U-18 World Championship but did not appear in a game.