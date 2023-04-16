Devils sign G Brennan to entry-level contract
The New Jersey Devils signed goaltender Tyler Brennan to a three-year, entry-level contract on Sunday.
Brennan, 19, was drafted 102nd overall by the Devils in the 2022 NHL Draft last June.
The 6-foot-4 goaltender played with the WHL's Prince George Cougars last season where he had a 21-10-3 record with a .898 save percentage and 2.86 goals-against average
Brennan also appeared in three games during the Cougars' 2023 WHL playoff run where he has a 1-1 record with a 2.98 goal-against average and .882 save percentage.
In parts of five seasons with the Cougars, Brennan has a 38-42-8 record with a .898 save percentage and 3.19 goals against average in 96 appearances.
The Winnipeg native also represented Canada at the IIHF U-18 World Championship but did not appear in a game.