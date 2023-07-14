The New Jersey Devils signed forward Chris Tierney to a one-year, two-way contract on Friday.

The deal is worth $775,000 at the NHL level and $400,000 at the American Hockey League level.

The 29-year-old posted three goals and 10 points 36 games with the Florida Panthers and Montreal Canadiens last season. He also added three goals and 16 points in 20 games with the AHL's Charlotte Checkers.

He was claimed off waivers by the Canadiens from the Panthers in February.

A second-round pick of the San Jose Sharks in 2012, Tierney has 76 goals and 236 points in 597 career games with the Sharks, Ottawa Senators, Panthers and Canadiens.