New Jersey Devils forward Timo Meier did not practice with the team on Saturday due to food poisoning, according to team reporter Amanda Stein.

As for Mike McLeod, Lindy Ruff says he should be ready for the post-season.#NJDevils — Amanda Stein (@amandacstein) April 15, 2023

Meier was the Devils' prized acquisition prior to the trade deadline where they traded forwards Andreas Johnsson, Fabian Zetterlund, defencemen Shakir Mukhamadulin, Nikita Okhotiuk, two first-round draft picks, and a seventh-round pick to the San Jose Sharks in order to acquire the 26-year-old.

The 6-foot-1 winger has nine goals and 14 points in 21 games since joining the Devils and had 40 goals and 66 points in 78 games during the regular season split between the Devils and Sharks.

Meier is on the final season of his four-year $24 million deal and is scheduled to become a restricted free agent that requires a $10 million qualifying offer.

Forward Michael McLeod returned to practice on Saturday after missing the last two games of the regular season with an undisclosed injury.

Head coach Lindy Ruff told reporters that McLeod is expected to be ready for the post-season.

The 6-foot-2 forward registered four goals and 26 points in 80 games this season.

The Devils will play the New York Rangers in Round 1 of the NHL Playoffs beginning on Tuesday.