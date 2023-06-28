The New Jersey Devils and forward Timo Meier have reached an eight-year, $70.4 million contract extension, according to TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun.

The deal carries a cap hit of $8.8 million.

Devils and Timo Meier have agreed to an 8 year deal worth $8.8 M AAV per season @TSNHockey @TheAthletic — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) June 28, 2023

LeBrun reported earlier on Wednesday that the two sides were making progress on a deal.

The 26-year-old was acquired by New Jersey this past February from the San Jose Sharks in a multi-player deal. He is at the end of a four-year, $24 million deal he signed with the Sharks in July of 2019.

Meier scored nine goals and added five assists in 21 games with the Devils down the stretch of the regular season, adding two goals and two assists in 11 Stanley Cup Playoff games. He finished the 2022-23 season with 40 goals and 26 assists in 78 games.

The No. 9 overall pick in the 2015 NHL Draft by San Jose, Meier has been a reliable point producer over his first seven NHL seasons. He has reached the 30-goal mark three times and has 316 points in 451 career regular season games.

Meier has represented Switzerland three times at the IIHF World Championship, recording nine goals and 21 points in 23 tournament appearances and led his country to a silver medal in 2018.