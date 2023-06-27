The New Jersey Devils have traded restricted free agent goaltender Mackenzie Blackwood to the San Jose Sharks in exchange for a 2023 sixth-round draft pick.

The #SJSharks have acquired Mackenzie Blackwood from the New Jersey Devils in exchange for the Sharks sixth-round pick in the 2023 NHL Draft. — San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) June 27, 2023

Blackwood, 26, was limited to 22 games with the Devils last season due to a lower-body issue that kept him out of the lineup. He had a 10-6-2 record with an .893 save percentage and 3.20 goals-against average in his 22 appearances.

The 6-foot-4 netminder was drafted 42nd overall by the Devils in the 2015 NHL Draft and has a career record of 65-57-18 with a .906 save percentage and 2.97 goals-against average in 152 games.

Blackwood finished sixth in Calder Trophy voting during the 2019-20 season after recording a 22-14-8 record with a .915 save percentage and 2.77 goals-against average.

The Thunder Bay, Ont., native represented Canada at the 2019 IIHF World Championship in Slovakia where he backed up Matt Murray and Carter Hart to a silver medal.