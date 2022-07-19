The New Jersey Devils signed goaltender Vitek Vanecek to a three-year, $10.2 million contract extension on Tuesday.

Vanecek, who was a restricted free agent this summer, will carry an average annual value of $3.4 million on his new deal.

📰: https://t.co/pw4IknW9LD

Vanecek was acquired, along with the No. 46 pick in the 2022 NHL Draft, from the Washington Capitals earlier this month in exchange for picks No. 37 and No. 70.

The 26-year-old appeared in 42 games last season, with a 21-10-4 record and a 2.67 goals against average for the Capitals.

Vanecek was drafted 39th overall by the Capitals in the 2014 NHL Entry draft, and has played his entire career with Washington.

He played a more prominent role with the Capitals this season, setting new career highs in games played, shutouts and GAA. He made two appearances in the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs, allowing seven goals with a .863 save percentage.

He is coming off a three-year, $2.150 million contract with the Capitals, that has an average annual value of $716,667. The Czech Republic native has a 41-22-10 record with a GAA of 2.68 in 79 career NHL games played.