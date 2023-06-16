The New Jersey Devils are working towards keeping restricted free agent forward Timo Meier with the franchise for the long haul.

"We have a big RFA that's pending right now, we're working towards an agreement, we're in negotiations, Devils general manager Tom Fitzgerald said Friday on Meier.

Fitzgerald added he spoke with Meier Thursday, stating the winger has expressed wanting to stay in New Jersey for the next eight years and has asked his agent to negotiate that.

Tom Fitzgerald reveals that he spoke with Timo Meier yesterday, and Meier has expressed wanting to stay here for the next eight years.



Has asked his agent to negotiate an eight-year deal to stay with #NJDevils — Amanda Stein (@amandacstein) June 16, 2023

Meier finished last season with the New Jersey Devils after he was acquired, along with defencemen Scott Harrington, Santeri Hatakka, forward Timur Ibragimov, and goaltender Zachary Emond from the San Jose Sharks in exchange for forwards Andreas Johnsson, Fabian Zetterlund, defencemen Shakir Mukhamadullin, Nikita Okhotiuk, and three draft picks on Feb. 26.

The 26-year-old had 40 goals and 66 points in 78 games split between the Sharks and Devils. In the playoffs, he had four points in 11 games before the Devils were eliminated in five games in the second round by the Carolina Hurricanes.

Meier is coming off a four-year, $24 million deal he signed with the Sharks in July of 2019.

Drafted ninth overall by the Sharks in the 2015 draft, Meier has 163 goals and 330 points in 472 career games split between the Sharks and Devils. He was named an NHL All-Star in 2022.

Devils Keeping Busy

The Devils have been busy as of late, signing forward Jesper Bratt to an eight-year, $63 million contract and trading defenceman Damon Severson in a sign-and-trade to the Columbus Blue Jackets in exchange for a 2023 third-round pick (80th overall).

Plenty of work, though, remains to be done ahead of next season.

New Jersey still has seven restricted free agents including Meier. Of those seven, only defenceman Kevin Bahl is without arbitration rights. Four players remain slated to hit the open market as UFAs on July 1 in Erik Haula, Tomas Tatar, Miles Wood and Ryan Graves.

"Yesterday was just the start of my long, my busy summer," Fitzgerald said of signing Bratt.