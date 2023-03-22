We may still see Zion Williamson on an NBA court before the season's end.

The New Orleans Pelicans announced Wednesday that the 22-year-old forward has been cleared to resume basketball activities and will be reevaluated in two weeks.

Medical Update on Zion Williamson:



Following a re-evaluation on his right hamstring strain, Zion Williamson has been cleared to return to on-court activities. He will be re-evaluated in two weeks.

In his third season out of Duke, Williamson has been sidelined since Jan. 2 with a right hamstring strain.

The Pelicans (35-37) currently sit 12th in the Western Conference and are a half-game back of both the Utah Jazz and Minnesota Timberwolves for the final play-in spot with 10 games remaining in the regular season.

Williamson, who missed the entirety of the 2021-2022 season with a foot injury, has appeared in 29 games this season, averaging 26.0 points on .608 shooting, 7.0 boards and 4.6 assists over 33.0 minutes a night.

In another injury update, the team says that guard Jose Alvarado has made "incremental improvement" from a stress reaction in his right tibia and he will be re-evaluated in two to three weeks, The timeframe likely puts the 24-year-old Brooklyn native out for the remainder of the season.

Medical Update on Jose Alvarado:



Recent medical imaging on Jose Alvarado, who has missed the last 10 games due to a stress reaction in his right tibia, showed incremental improvement. He will continue his rehabilitation process and will be re-examined in 2-3 weeks.

In his second NBA season out of Georgia Tech, Alvarado has missed the team's last 10 games. He appeared in 61 games this season, averaging 9.0 points on .411 shooting, 3.0 assists and 1.9 boards over 21.5 minutes a night.

The Pelicans are next in action on Thursday night when they host the Charlotte Hornets.